4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) vs. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Critical Comparison

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 4D pharma and Avenue Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avenue Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

4D pharma currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 481.62%. Avenue Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given 4D pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A N/A N/A Avenue Therapeutics N/A -353.20% -215.68%

Risk & Volatility

4D pharma has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4D pharma and Avenue Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 153.55 -$30.50 million ($0.37) -17.43 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.15 million ($0.57) -2.16

Avenue Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D pharma. 4D pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

4D pharma beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

