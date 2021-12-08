Deeper Network (DPR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.23 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $136.77 million and $3.23 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

