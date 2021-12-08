Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

