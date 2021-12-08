Contrasting Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.49 -$1.10 billion $0.90 11.82 Garrett Motion $3.03 billion 0.15 $80.00 million $0.89 8.04

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.49% 3.36% Garrett Motion 10.40% -18.63% 9.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 3 0 2.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Interior segment develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility. The Tires segment involves reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industries. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.