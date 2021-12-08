Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $11.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 384,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

