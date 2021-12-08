Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 14526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$69.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

