Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $11.80

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hookipa Pharma
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
