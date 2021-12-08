Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price at $11.80

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

