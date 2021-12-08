PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,796,964 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties comprises about 1.2% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 2.98% of National Retail Properties worth $225,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,910,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

