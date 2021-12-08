23,117 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 68.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.