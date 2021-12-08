PGGM Investments Purchases 12,656 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $139,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

