Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 76,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

