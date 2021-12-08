Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,861 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

