iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.