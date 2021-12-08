Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $279.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

