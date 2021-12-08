VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.