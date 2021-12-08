Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 11,815 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

