Jag Capital Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

