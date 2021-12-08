Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Stake Boosted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

FURY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FURY opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

