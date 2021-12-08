SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 252.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

