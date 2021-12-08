SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $63.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.