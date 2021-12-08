Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $33.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 438,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 321,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

