UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWMC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UWM by 66.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

