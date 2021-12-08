Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

