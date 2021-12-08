Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.20

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREVF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.60.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

