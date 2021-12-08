Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.40

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €55.40 ($62.25) and last traded at €55.20 ($62.02), with a volume of 41472 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($62.92).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.62 ($84.97).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $568.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.