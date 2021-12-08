SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.19

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.19 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 82839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

