Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

