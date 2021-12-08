COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.48. 22,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

