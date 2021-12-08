APIX (APIX) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

