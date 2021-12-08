Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

SFIX stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

