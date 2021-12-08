Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

