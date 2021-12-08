Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.00

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 227734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.39).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.36. The company has a market cap of £41.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

