Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 3,048.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.20 ($40.90).

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.18) to GBX 3,060 ($40.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($35.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($132,624.98). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.80), for a total value of £270,000 ($358,042.70).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,839.80 ($24.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($46.02). The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,299.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,461.70.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.