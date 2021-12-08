ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

