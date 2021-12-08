FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

BBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

