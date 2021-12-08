Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys Shares of 1,060 iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.