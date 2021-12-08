Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys Shares of 1,060 iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.