Strategic Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,135,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

