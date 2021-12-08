John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years.

Shares of HTY stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

