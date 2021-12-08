Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.49.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.