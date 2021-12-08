Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.