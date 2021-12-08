Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

