BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.