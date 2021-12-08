Transurban Group (TCL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on February 21st

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Transurban Group news, insider Terence (Terry) Bowen 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. Also, insider Timothy Reed acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.09 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of A$211,305.00 ($148,806.34).

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

