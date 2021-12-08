Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.51

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 3871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -0.05.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

