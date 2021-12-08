Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of PDO stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.