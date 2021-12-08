Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

