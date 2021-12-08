Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.80. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

