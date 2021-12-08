BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$66.17 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The firm has a market cap of C$60.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

