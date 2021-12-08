Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 145 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

