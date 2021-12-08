PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

