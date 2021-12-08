Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

